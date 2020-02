Jamestown teen becomes social media star

A TEENAGER FROMWESTERN NEW YORKHAS BECOME A VIRALVIDEO SENSATION.TIK-TOK IS THE LATESTAPP WHERE PEOPLECAN EXPRESSTHEMSELVESTHROUGH SHORTVIDEOS.JOSH JOLLY HASGOTTEN MORE THAN AMILLION PEOPLE TOWATCH VIDEOS OF HISDOGS.TAYLOR EPPS TASLKEDTO HIM ABOUT THEYALL BECAME SOCIALMEDIA STARS.JOSH "I JUST LOVESEEING PEOPLE SMILE,LIKE SERIOUSLY."JOSHUA JOLLY IS AN18-YEAR-OLD SENIORAT JAMESTOWN HIGHSCHOOL.THESE ARE HIS FOUR-LEGGED BESTFRIENDS, PUDDIN ANDDOZER.JOSH "DOZER IS 5YEARS OLD.

HE IS AHUSKY LAB MIX.

ANDPUDDIN IS A LONGHAIRED APPLE HEADCHIHUAHUA, SHE ISONE YEARS OLD."LIKE MOST TEENS,JOLLY SPENDS A LOTOF TIME ON HISPHONE..TALKING TOFRIENDS..TAKINGPICTURES..AND USINGTHE SOCIAL MEDIA APPTIK TOK.JOSH "SO TIK TOK IS ASHORT VIDEO APPWHERE PEOPLE MAKE60 SECOND VIDEOS OR15 SECOND VIDEOS."LAST YEAR, JOLLYSTARTED POSTINGVIDEOS OF HIS PETS.JOSH "I WAS LIKE'PUDDIN!

HOW'D YOUGET ON THE COUNTER?AND THAT WAS LIKEMILLIONS OF VIEWSAND I WAS LIKE THIS ISINSANE."NOW, HE POSTS TWOTIK TOKS EVERY DAY...THEY LOOKSOMETHING LIKE THIS.AND THEY'RE PRETTYPOPULAR.JOSH "I HAVE 1.5MILLION FOLLOWERSAND LIKE 60 MILLIONLIKES ALTOGETHER."TAYLOR "WHILE MAKINGTIK TOKS CAN BE A LOTOF FUN..YOU CAN ALSOMAKE A LOT OF MONEYDOING IT."JOSH "THERE WAS ONEPOINT WHERE I WASMAKING LIKE $3,000 AMONTH.

TIK TOK TAKESA PERCENTAGE ANDYOU TAKE APERCENTAGE ANDTHAT'S HOW ITWORKS."IN LESS THAN ONEYEAR, THE TRIO HASMADE MORE THANONE THOUSANDVIDEOS.JOSH "I HONESTLYLOVE IT.

I COULD DO ITFOR THE REST OF MYLIFE."AND HIS FUTUREPLANS?JOSH "YOUTUBE.

I'DSAY YOUTUBE.

I'MGOING TO DO LIKEVLOGS, VIDEOS OF LIKEDAILY LIFE, GOING ONVACATIONS, OBVIOUSLYVIDEOS WITH THEDOGS."AND HE HAS ONE BIGGOAL..JOSH "I WANT TO BE ONTHE ELLEN SHOW,REALLY WANT TO BEON THE ELLEN SHOW."TAYLOR: DO YOUCONSIDER YOURSELFTO BE FAMOUS?

JOSH"YEAH, BUT I DON'T LIKETO SAY I'M FAMOUSBECAUSE THAT'S KINDOF TOO MUCH.

I DON'TWANT TO BE LIKE 'I'MFAMOUS.'"IN JAMESTOWNTAYLOR EPPS, 7EWN.