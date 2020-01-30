Leaders prepare for Super Bowl fans



Recent related videos from verified sources Chiefs fans craving a sweet victory Chiefs Kingdom has waited 50 years to make a trip to the Super Bowl and what better way to celebrate than with a little something sweet. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:39Published now 49ers Fans Enthusiastic To Have Team In Miami For Super Bowl LIV Michelle Griego reports on 49ers fans gathering in Miami to root team on at Super Bowl Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:28Published 2 hours ago