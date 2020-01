Kobe Bryant Tragedy Inspiring #GirlDad Movement Between Fathers, Daughters now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published Kobe Bryant Tragedy Inspiring #GirlDad Movement Between Fathers, Daughters Kobe Bryant's love for his four daughters was evident, and he even referred to himself as a proud "Girl Dad." Now the phrase is catching on, inspiring celebrities and many other fathers to celebrate their daughters. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

