Child development center helping address statewide child care center shortage

Development center is helping address a statewide shortage in child care availability.

Right steps child care development center has received more than 100 thousand dollars in grant money.

As news 18's balint szalavari reports, the center is planning to use the money to bring new child care centers to multiple counties.

Right steps child development centers is helping address indiana's child care desert.

These occur in areas where there is no more than one child care seat per every three children.

Purcell: "access to high quality child care, early care, infant- toddler spots are very very scarce."

According to clinical assistant professor megan purcell, this is an issue seen across the state.

Purcell: "every county in indiana was deemed a child care desert at least in portion.

Some of them higher than others."

Right steps was one of ten programs statewide receiving part of a one million dollar grant to help make child care more available.

Ceo debi debruyn says the 150 thousand dollars they received will open new child care centers across multiple counties.

Debruyn: "right steps will be opening two classrooms in goodland, indiana in newton county.

We're also helping a partnership between a church in fountain county and the local school corporation there to open a big center."

Lafayette will also see a new center open in downtown lafayette.

Together, the centers will create more than 100 new seats for children.

Debruyn says it's important every child has early access to educational programs. debruyn: "if we don't give children an opportunity to prepare for kindergarten, then once they get in school, if they're not ready to start school, then they're behind the day they walk in."

In lafayette, balint szalavari, news 18.

Debruyn says center will open in late spring.

It will be located at right steps's location at the corner of south and 8th streets.