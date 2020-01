Search for newborn continues after dad of missing South Florida child found dead in Pasco County

ANDREW.

THE ONE WEEK OLD'SDISAPPEARANCE..

TRIGGERING ASTATEWIDE AMBER ALERT.

THATCAME ..

AFTER THE BODIES OFHIS MOTHER..

GRAND-MOTHER ..AND GREAT GRAND- MOTHER..

WEREFOUND IN A SOUTH FLORIDA HOMELAST NIGHT.

RIGHT NOW ..REPORTER 'JULIE SALOMONE' ..IS IN PASCO COUNTY ..

WHEREAUTHORITIES ARE CANVASSING ANAREA ..

AFTER THE BABY'S DAD..

IS FOUND*DEAD.<< INTRO: DEPUTIES STILLSEARCHING AT THIS HOUR INPASCO COUNTY FOR THAT MISSINGNEW BORN ....AFTER THEYDISCOVERED THE BABY'S FATHERDEAD IN THE WOODS.

(VO) THEPASCO COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS AVAN WAS LOCATED THIS AFTERNOONIN A RURAL AREA.... THE BABY'SFATHER WHO WAS THE SUBJECT OFAN AMBER ALERT WAS FOUNDDECEASED BY A SELF- INFLICTEDGUNSHOT WOUND.... THERE WERESOME OLD RECEIPTS AND APACIFIER FOUND IN THE VAN, BUTNO SIGNS OF THE 1 WEEK OLDBABY.

<2:47 "THE BIGGEST THINGFOR US, LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE INTHE STATE OF FLORIDA,EVERYBODY WATCHING THIS, ISTHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR THEBABY.

ANYBODY WITH ANYINFORMATION PLEASE NOTIFY LAWENFORCEMENT ALL WE CARE ABOUTRIGHT NOW IS THAT WE GET THATBABY BACK." 2:58