9/11 responders health struggle

FOR MANY OF THEHEROES THAT RESPONDED THAT DAY- THE IMPACT IS FELT EACH ANDEVERY DAY.

HEROES WHO NOW CALLSOUTH FLORIDA HOME AS TODDWILSON SHOWS US - TONIGHTTHERE'S A PUSH TO MAKE SUREFAMILIES ARE AWARE OF THE HELPFOR THEIR HEALTH STRUGGLES.TODD?THE LIST OF AILMENTS MANY OFTHESE FOLKS ARE SUFFERING FROMIS TO LONG TO RUN DOWN.

WHATMAKES THEIR SITUATION EVENWORSE IS THAT THERE AREBENEFITS THEY CAN APPLY FORBUT MANY HAVE NO IDEA THEYEVEN EXIST.<< NATS: (VO) JOHN LOMBARDOWORKED AS A NEW YORK CITYPOLICE OFFICER FOR 20 YEARS.HE ACTUALLY TOOK THE TEST TOBE AN OFFICER IN HIGH SCHOOL.(SOT 17:57:33) 7 SEC I WAS TOYOUNG SOT THEY PUT ME ON ARECRUITMENT AND RETENTIONLIST.

AND THEN IN WHILE I WASIN COLLEGE THEY CALLED ME BACKAND I ENTERED THE NEW YORKCITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AND IMADE A CAREER OF IT.

NATS:(VO) A DEFINING MOMENT IN HISLIFE AND MANY OTHERS WASSEPTEMBER 11TH, 2001.

9 SEC MY LIEUTENANTCALLED ME AND SAID JOHN WENEED YOU TO GET IN WE'VE BEENMOBILIZED THERE'S BEEN A PLANECRASH INTO THE TRADE CENTER.ASI DROVE I I WAS ABLE TO SEETHE 2ND PLANE HIT THE TOWER.NATS: (VO) LOMBARDO AND ALLTHE PEOPLE YOU SEE HERERESPONDED THAT DAY WHEN DUTYCALLED.

NOW MANY OF THESEPEOPLE HAVE AILMENTS AS ARESULT OF 9/11.

THIS GATHERINGAT SINGER ISLAND IS FORRETIRED SERGEANTS AND NEW YORKCITY FIRST RESPONDERS.

ACHANCE TO INFORM THEM ABOUTTHE WORLD TRADE CENTER HEALTHPROGRAM AND THE VICTIMCOMPENSATION FUND.

(SOT) THEREARE 77,000 PEOPLE THAT AREINVOLVED IN THE WORLD TRADECENTER HEALTH PROGRAM.

BUTWE'RE TALKING ABOUT APOPULATION POOL OF 425,000.NATS: (VO) RICHARD ALLES (ALLEES) SAYS, THE BATTLE TOEXTEND HELP EGAN IN 2007 THEYEAR AFTER DETECTIVE JAMESZADROGA PASSED AWAY.

THE JAMESZADROGA 9/11 HEALTH ANDCOMPENSATION ACT PASSED IN2010.

OUT OF THAT CAME THEWORLD TRADE HEALTH PROGRAM ANDTHE VICTIM COMPENSATION FUND.(SOT 18:18:09) 9SEC LAST YEARIN 2019 WE GOT THE VICTIMSCOMPENSATION FUND WITH THEHELP OF JOHN STEWARTPERMANENTLY IN PLACE.

NATS:(VO) LOMBARDO SAYS, THERESHOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN ADEBATE ON EXTENDING THEFUNDING.

(SOT 18:03:53) 5SECYOU DIDN'T HAVE A PROBLEMTELLING US THAT MORNING GET INTHERE, HELP, DO WHAT YOU GOTTO DO.

.BUT NOW YOU HAVE APROBLEM WHEN WE'RE ALL GETTINGSICK!