Health Headlines - 1-29-19

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:13s
In today's health headlines we talk about how hundreds of Americans were evacuated from Wuhan China to now having to be screened.

Purell is told from FDA that they cannot claim health benefits as they have in the past.
RoyalSaddler

Hunter Winn🌹🇳🇱🐬 #VoteRLB #Richard4Deputy RT @dancohen3000: The World Health Organization made a very positive statement on China's efforts to combat #coronavirus. But western media… 4 minutes ago

murdochsj

Scott Murdoch RT @DrSallyCockburn: Good public health protocols in action ? Virus not as virulent as anticipated ? Or combo of both ? Worth playing i… 7 minutes ago

DrSallyCockburn

Dr Sally Cockburn Good public health protocols in action ? Virus not as virulent as anticipated ? Or combo of both ? Worth playin… https://t.co/CbTayDdNqU 10 minutes ago

SherryWhy1

We Love President Trump! 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱💖 RT @WTOP: A Maryland doctor familiar with highly infectious diseases says U.S. residents should be more concerned about catching the flu ra… 39 minutes ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka Weight loss surgery may improve breathing issues: Study https://t.co/7KmGXAvV3v #news #headlines 43 minutes ago

msolen

Ms. O Why Mr Pres are we allowing this? Everyone‘s health here is important! https://t.co/M9FzSYDYM8 51 minutes ago

MatikasSantos

Matikas Santos RT @PhilstarNews: Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday said that the Philippines would be able to locally diagnose the 2019 no… 1 hour ago

WTOP

WTOP A Maryland doctor familiar with highly infectious diseases says U.S. residents should be more concerned about catch… https://t.co/4KTtjC4nCa 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Possible coronavirus case in Nevada [Video]Possible coronavirus case in Nevada

The Southern Nevada Health District announced today that it received a report of a potential case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in a Clark County resident. They say there are no confirmed..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:07Published

Health Headlines - 1-28-19 [Video]Health Headlines - 1-28-19

In today's health headlines we talk about how one hospital is using technology to help distract patients and manage pain management. Barbie is diversifying their doll lines to help them have more dolls..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:07Published

