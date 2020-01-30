Darius Slay talks contract hopes, Patricia's impact - at Super Bowl 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:39s - Published Darius Slay talks contract hopes, Patricia's impact - at Super Bowl Darius Slay talks contract hopes, Patricia's impact - at Super Bowl. Brad Galli has more. VIDEO: NFLN, Lions 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Pierre/ Detroit Lions Fan Page RT @sawa_tyler: 🔥BRAND NEW EPISODE🔥 EP 78 - Trade or keep Slay pt 2/ Free Agent DB’s • Darius Slay contract talks. • Will the XFL last? •… 5 days ago Tyler Sawa 🔥BRAND NEW EPISODE🔥 EP 78 - Trade or keep Slay pt 2/ Free Agent DB’s • Darius Slay contract talks. • Will the XFL l… https://t.co/s92lw2JxsC 5 days ago Seahawklegion Detroit are in contract talks with CB Darius Slay but the expectation is that he will be traded 1 week ago