Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:13s
BLOOD VESSEL movie trailer HD- Plot synopsis: BLOOD VESSEL takes place somewhere in the North Atlantic, in 1945.

Barely surviving on a life raft in the middle of the Atlantic they are forced to seek rescue from a passing Nazi ship.

Once aboard, they discover the ship to be abandoned, with signs of a bloody struggle.

As they investigate further, they discover pillaged Romanian artifacts and an enemy far deadlier than those they faced on the battlefront.

Genre: Horror Director: Justin Dix Writers: Justin Dix, Jordan Prosser Stars: Alyssa Sutherland, Robert Taylor, Nathan Phillips
ReviewJunkies

Review Junkies BLOOD VESSEL Official Trailer (2020) Horror Movie - https://t.co/UmkT6O4NyP https://t.co/daRI5gu3uY 2 days ago

SoljaTv

Soljá TV BLOOD VESSEL Official Trailer #Horror #Blood #Gore Movie #NewMovies2020 #NewFilm #NewMovie #Solja_tv https://t.co/WpXCyNGVDa 2 days ago

fangames100

fangames BLOOD VESSEL Official Trailer 2020 Horror Movie https://t.co/S5zAzo8tCc via @YouTube 2 days ago

