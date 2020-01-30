BLOOD VESSEL movie
BLOOD VESSEL movie trailer HD- Plot synopsis: BLOOD VESSEL takes place somewhere in the North Atlantic, in 1945.
Barely surviving on a life raft in the middle of the Atlantic they are forced to seek rescue from a passing Nazi ship.
Once aboard, they discover the ship to be abandoned, with signs of a bloody struggle.
As they investigate further, they discover pillaged Romanian artifacts and an enemy far deadlier than those they faced on the battlefront.
Genre: Horror
Director: Justin Dix
Writers: Justin Dix, Jordan Prosser
Stars: Alyssa Sutherland, Robert Taylor, Nathan Phillips