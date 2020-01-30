Global  

Blinds Sway and Rattle Against Door as Earthquake Hits Miami

Blinds Sway and Rattle Against Door as Earthquake Hits Miami

This person saw their blinds swaying crazily and rattling against the glass door opening to the balcony of their apartment.

Soon they realized that an earthquake had hit the city of Miami in Florida and was causing the ground beneath them to tremble.
