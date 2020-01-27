|
LA Kings Honor Kobe Bryant, Daughter And Other Victims Of Helicopter Crash
|
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
LA Kings Honor Kobe Bryant, Daughter And Other Victims Of Helicopter Crash
The Los Angeles Kings began their Wednesday night game with a tribute to Koby Bryant, his daughter, and those who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Retired basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died yesterday in a helicopter crash...
PinkNews - Published
|The bodies of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and the seven other passengers who were killed...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared •Independent •Reuters
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna
Vanessa Bryant shared an emotional tribute to her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:06Published
Remembering Coach Altobelli
Three Chico State baseball players played under Coach Altobelli at Orange Coast Community College. Altobelli was one of nine victims who died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.
Credit: KHSLPublished
|