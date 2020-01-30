Global  

Derek Has Graham Working at Ratso's

Angie (Leighton Meester) was a bit jealous of Derek (guest star Adam Brody) and Graham's (Tyler Wladis) father-son day, even though it involved working at a fast-food joint.

But when Derek mentions visits becoming a regular thing, Angie really starts to worry.

From 'Yarn and Pebbles,' season 2, episode 14 of Single Parents.

