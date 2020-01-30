Global  

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant shared an emotional tribute to her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
Los Angeles Kings pay tribute to Bryants

Longtime Kings broadcaster Bob Miller leads a pregame video tribute honoring the deaths of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven other victims

Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram photo Wednesday to a picture of husband Kobe Bryant in a loving embrace with their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in..

