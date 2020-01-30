Steve Yzerman congratulates Alex Ovechkin, jokes about party 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:45s - Published Steve Yzerman congratulates Alex Ovechkin, jokes about party Steve Yzerman congratulates Alex Ovechkin, jokes about party. Brad Galli has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Alex Ovechkin Ovechkin moves ahead of Steve Yzerman Alex Ovechkin scores his 693rd career goal to pass Steve Yzerman for sole possession of ninth place on the NHL's all-time goals list Credit: NHL Duration: 00:32Published 5 hours ago