Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Video Shows Migos Rapper Offset Being Detained By Police At The Grove

Video Shows Migos Rapper Offset Being Detained By Police At The Grove

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Video Shows Migos Rapper Offset Being Detained By Police At The Grove

Video Shows Migos Rapper Offset Being Detained By Police At The Grove

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers found two guns and that four people were taken in for questioning.

According to TMZ, Offset was among those four.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeeBanksone

Lee Banks RT @CBSLA: JUST IN: Video shows Migos rapper Offset being detained by police at The Grove https://t.co/yAblTEQqhO https://t.co/C1dYKym8Pz 50 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Video Shows Migos Rapper Offset Being Detained By Police At The Grove https://t.co/MuUujqAEXg https://t.co/iAc6Ndn4FD 3 hours ago

BrainerdMinnes

Brainerd Minnesota * Offset Detained by Cops After Report of Gun at L.A. Shopping Mall  TMZ * Video Shows Migos Rapper Offset Being De… https://t.co/0Zw4xnNGax 3 hours ago

AppletonOshkosh

Appleton Oshkosh * Offset Detained by Cops After Report of Gun at L.A. Shopping Mall  TMZ * Video Shows Migos Rapper Offset Being De… https://t.co/s3yLWwDD9V 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cardi B and daughter Kulture Grace cover of 'Vogue' [Video]Cardi B and daughter Kulture Grace cover of 'Vogue'

The rapper and her 17-month old were photographed by Annie Leibovitz for the January 2020 issue.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Cardi B sure that 'hack attack is behind Offset's messages to Tekashi's girlfriend' [Video]Cardi B sure that 'hack attack is behind Offset's messages to Tekashi's girlfriend'

Cardi B is firing back at gossip linking her husband Offset to text messages with jailed rapper TEKASHI 6IX9INE's girlfriend, insisting her man's Instagram has been hacked.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.