Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Neighbors Caught In Middle Of San Jose's Plans To Redevelop Diridon Station

Neighbors Caught In Middle Of San Jose's Plans To Redevelop Diridon Station

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:31s - Published < > Embed
Neighbors Caught In Middle Of San Jose's Plans To Redevelop Diridon Station

Neighbors Caught In Middle Of San Jose's Plans To Redevelop Diridon Station

The city of San Jose is moving forward with plans to completely redevelop Diridon Station by adding more tracks and increasing capacity.

Some neighbors say the city has already put them through enough.

Katie Nielsen reports.

(1-29-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

svtransitusers

SV Trans. Users RT @KPIXtv: The city of San Jose is moving forward with plans to completely redevelop Diridon Station by adding more tracks and increasing… 10 minutes ago

SFnewsnow

San Francisco News Neighbors Caught In Middle Of San Jose’s Plans To Redevelop Diridon Station https://t.co/3Aw2TA8I0l https://t.co/gyoQmlExF4 19 minutes ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 The city of San Jose is moving forward with plans to completely redevelop Diridon Station by adding more tracks and… https://t.co/SwxlTOj0mt 33 minutes ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Neighbors Caught In Middle Of San Jose’s Plans To Redevelop Diridon Station… https://t.co/Bdw3rIk20a 42 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Atari to Open Gaming-Themed Hotels Across the US [Video]Atari to Open Gaming-Themed Hotels Across the US

Atari to Open Gaming-Themed Hotels Across the US Atari recently announced their plans to build eight hotels in the United States. The first Atari Hotel will be built in Phoenix, Arizona, with..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

SJ Testing E-Scooter Technology That Detects When Rider Is On Sidewalk [Video]SJ Testing E-Scooter Technology That Detects When Rider Is On Sidewalk

San Jose is the first place in the world to test out new e-scooter technology that can detect if someone is riding on the sidewalk or the street. Len Ramirez shows us how it works.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.