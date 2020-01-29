SFO Airport Commissioner Resigns Amid Alleged Public Corruption Scandal 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:07s - Published SFO Airport Commissioner Resigns Amid Alleged Public Corruption Scandal Linda Crayton, Vice President of the San Francisco Airport Commission, resigned Wednesday in the midst of public corruption allegations against former San Francisco Public Works director Mohammed Nuru. (1-29-2020)

