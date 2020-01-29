Global  

SFO Airport Commissioner Resigns Amid Alleged Public Corruption Scandal

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:07s
Linda Crayton, Vice President of the San Francisco Airport Commission, resigned Wednesday in the midst of public corruption allegations against former San Francisco Public Works director Mohammed Nuru.

(1-29-2020)
Tweets about this

