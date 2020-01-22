New Yorkers demand more witnesses and evidence at President Trump’s impeachment trial
Dozens of protesters gathered in Times Square, New York City on Wednesday (January 29) to demand a fair trial and call on senators to allow witnesses in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.
New York, Jan 22 (IANS) Republicans beat back 11 amendments by Democrats to bring in witnesses and... Sify - Published 1 week ago
