New Yorkers demand more witnesses and evidence at President Trump’s impeachment trial now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published New Yorkers demand more witnesses and evidence at President Trump’s impeachment trial Dozens of protesters gathered in Times Square, New York City on Wednesday (January 29) to demand a fair trial and call on senators to allow witnesses in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

