New Yorkers demand more witnesses and evidence at President Trump’s impeachment trial

New Yorkers demand more witnesses and evidence at President Trump’s impeachment trial

New Yorkers demand more witnesses and evidence at President Trump’s impeachment trial

Dozens of protesters gathered in Times Square, New York City on Wednesday (January 29) to demand a fair trial and call on senators to allow witnesses in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.
New Yorkers demand more witnesses and evidence at President Trump’s impeachment trial

Dozens of protesters gathered in Times Square, New York City on Wednesday (January 29) to demand a fair trial and call on senators to allow witnesses in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.



Republicans beat back Democrat bid to call witnesses at Trump trial (2nd Lead)

New York, Jan 22 (IANS) Republicans beat back 11 amendments by Democrats to bring in witnesses and...
Sify - Published


