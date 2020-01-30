2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric Interior Design

Hyundai introduced its redesigned eco-friendly IONIQ car lineup in a North American debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

IONIQ Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and Electric cars all receive refreshed exterior and interior designs, added infotainment technology and new Hyundai SmartSense™ active safety features and driving assistance systems. Drivers of the new 2020 IONIQ Electric can also enjoy 170 miles of range thanks to an upgraded 38.3-kWh battery with 36% more energy capacity.

All 2020 IONIQ models also receive revised feature packaging because of all the product enhancements.

IONIQ Hybrid with an EPA estimated 58 combined MPG remains the fuel economy leader for a non-plug-in vehicle.

The new IONIQ Hybrid, Plug-in and Electric are available to customers now.

Since its launch in 2016, IONIQ has been the world's first car planned from the start to offer three electrified powertrains - hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full electric.

It was also Hyundai's first alternative fuel vehicle engineered to provide outstanding efficiency while being fun-to-drive.

For the 2020 model year, IONIQ has a new futuristic aerodynamic exterior and interior design.

While new segment first features like Highway Driving Assist (optional) and Lane Following Assist (optional) make long trips less stressful and more comfortable.

When it comes to safety, all redesigned IONIQ models are equipped with a comprehensive Hyundai SmartSense technology package.

This cutting-edge driver assistance system constantly monitors the environment around the car alerting drivers to potential hazards while on the road.

This system includes standard Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist and a Drivers Attention Warning.