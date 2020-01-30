Rome Tells Gary There Are Two Bostons

After Rome (Romany Malco) is accosted at Sophie's softball game, Gary (James Roday) throws a punch at the stranger and escalates the situation, landing Gary and Rome in the back of a cop car.

Rome is upset with Gary; Gary says he was just having his back.

Rome explains that he and Gary live in two different worlds, and Rome's world requires more care and deliberation.

From 'we're the howards,' season 2, episode 11 of A Million Little Things.

