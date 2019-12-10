Global  

Inside the Episode: 'We're the Howards'

'A Million Little Things' creator DJ Nash and Romany Malco (who plays Rome Howard) discuss the inspirations for this episode, and share some behind-the-scenes insight into the way the episode came about.

Nash explains that Malco wrote the speech that Rome gives in the back of the police car, and Malco explains his intentions there.

