Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Leanne Amaning dumped from Love Island

Leanne Amaning dumped from Love Island

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Leanne Amaning dumped from Love Island

Leanne Amaning dumped from Love Island

Leanne Amaning has been dumped from 'Love Island', after her partner Mike Boateng instead chose to couple up with Sophie Piper.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Leanne Amaning dumped from Love Island #LeanneAmaning #MikeBoateng #SophiePiper #LoveIsland https://t.co/qv4RjM0s0l 17 minutes ago

StandardEnts

ES Entertainment Leanne admits Mike sending her home from #LoveIsland was a "kick in the teeth" 👀 https://t.co/AhsWTz7V9Z 9 hours ago

_riannna

ri💕 RT @Kamaali_: Mr Amaning after Leanne was dumped from the villa 😂😂😂😂 #LoveIsland https://t.co/PqSLtn1qXP 9 hours ago

Kamaali_

D Mr Amaning after Leanne was dumped from the villa 😂😂😂😂 #LoveIsland https://t.co/PqSLtn1qXP 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng head out for Love Island first date [Video]Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng head out for Love Island first date

'Love Island' partners Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning are the first couple to head out the villa for a date.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:29Published

Mike Boateng becomes first Love Island star to use The Dog House [Video]Mike Boateng becomes first Love Island star to use The Dog House

Mike Boateng became the first Islander to make use of The Dog House on 'Love Island' - but didn't spend the night alone.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.