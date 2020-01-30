Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nadler, Trump counsel debate bribery as offense

Nadler, Trump counsel debate bribery as offense

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Nadler, Trump counsel debate bribery as offense

Nadler, Trump counsel debate bribery as offense

On Wednesday (January 29) Senators began the first of two days of questioning to both Trump&apos;s legal team and the Democratic lawmakers who serve as prosecutors in the Trump impeachment trial on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

av8orfl

PapaBear RT @justshootme_plz: During debate on the impeachment case in the Senate Wednesday, White House counsel Pat Cipollone fiercely criticized H… 1 week ago

justshootme_plz

David Dickens✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱🇬🇧🇯🇵🇨🇦⚓ During debate on the impeachment case in the Senate Wednesday, White House counsel Pat Cipollone fiercely criticize… https://t.co/qHr9vvXDtt 1 week ago

FrannyP5

FrannyP 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #OneVoice1 RT @LadyJYYC: “The president’s counsel has no standing to talk about lying.” - Rep Jerry Nadler WTF is going on with the Repubs? Did they… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.