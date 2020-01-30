Global  

25 dead after catastrophic bus crash in south-west India

25 people died after a passenger bus fell into a well after colliding with an autorickshaw in southwest India on January 28.

The Maharashtra state transport bus was driving on the Malegaon-Deola road in Nashik when it struck the autorickshaw.

Reportedly, the collision was so hard that the bus dragged the autorickshaw and both fell into the well together.

According to police the incident happened around 4:00pm in the afternoon.

More than 30 passengers are injured.

The State government has announced 1,000,000 INR (around $14,034.40) compensation to be paid to each of the deceased's families.
