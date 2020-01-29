Global  

Australia defends coronavirus quarantine plans

The Australian government has defended its plans to quarantine Australian evacuees from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan, at its controversial offshore detention center at Christmas Island.

Libby Hogan reports
