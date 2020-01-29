Kobe Bryant’s death inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘delete [his] beef’ with others now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published Kobe Bryant’s death inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘delete [his] beef’ with others Following the death of Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26, fellow basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal opened up about how the loss has affected him.