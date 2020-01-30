'£5m Mertens to Chelsea is a bargain!' 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:29s - Published '£5m Mertens to Chelsea is a bargain!' The panel on Good Morning Transfers debate the Chelsea's potential signing of Napoli forward Dries Mertens. 0

Tweets about this I am still Patto1878 😑 Think I’m fuming that Mertens is going to Chelsea for 5m. Ridiculous bargain that. 2 hours ago dsh🔴 @ManUnitedZone_ Jimenez or Mertens would be lovely. Mertens is different... but he’s out of contract in the summer… https://t.co/m9kjsfrXAf 2 hours ago Aiden Porter 🇭🇷 If Chelsea can land Mertens for £5m that’s a bargain 3 hours ago