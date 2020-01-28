Global  

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends their new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.
Coronavirus Outbreak, A Global Public Health Emergency?

Coronavirus Outbreak, A Global Public Health Emergency? In late December, the World Health...
PRAVDA - Published Also reported by •Sify


WHO calls world to action on China virus ahead of crisis talks

Wuhan, China (AFP) Jan 29, 2020 The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned all governments...
Terra Daily - Published


wakeupengland1

Wake Up England RT @BNODesk: Coronavirus update: - 7,186 confirmed cases worldwide - 169 fatalities - 1,220 in serious/critical condition - Around 100 trea… 59 seconds ago

royalbabyboomer

royalbabyboomer RT @rtv6: Thousands of cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed around the world. Here's what you need to know about the virus. https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

1i5t3n3r

1i5t3n3r RT @StatistaCharts: The latest map of confirmed cases of the new #coronarvirus around the globe. The vast majority, now 7,678, are in mainl… 11 minutes ago

alphaOSINT

∆LPH∆ #Coronavirus #Update 𝟳𝟭𝟴𝟲 confirmed cases worldwide 𝟭𝟲𝟵 fatalities 𝟭𝟮𝟮𝟬 in serious/critical condition Around 𝟭𝟬𝟬 t… https://t.co/NanIB3M5MH 12 minutes ago

rtv6

RTV6 Indianapolis Thousands of cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed around the world. Here's what you need to know about the viru… https://t.co/CDwZ0r1eTB 21 minutes ago

viceasia

VICE Asia As of writing, there are now 7,783 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 170 deaths around the world, with a… https://t.co/fgeUYcPYqw 37 minutes ago

StatistaCharts

Statista The latest map of confirmed cases of the new #coronarvirus around the globe. The vast majority, now 7,678, are in m… https://t.co/eKk6eZS07C 45 minutes ago


Japan: Three new virus cases from Wuhan evacuees [Video]Japan: Three new virus cases from Wuhan evacuees

Japan along with several other countries, has evacuated hundreds of its citizens from the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, which is under virtual lockdown. But at least three people from its..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:08Published

China demands apology from Danish paper over virus cartoon [Video]China demands apology from Danish paper over virus cartoon

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — As China continues to struggle containing the massive outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus, luckily it's still finding time to get its feelings hurt and wasting time asking for..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published

