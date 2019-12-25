‘Narendra Modi and Godse believe in the same ideology’: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:14s - Published ‘Narendra Modi and Godse believe in the same ideology’: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Rahul Gandhi leads 'Save the Constitution' march in Wayanad’s Kalpetta. The Congress leader led the long march to protest against CAA. Party leaders and workers from the state joined Rahul in the march.

