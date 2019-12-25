Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Narendra Modi and Godse believe in the same ideology’: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

‘Narendra Modi and Godse believe in the same ideology’: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:14s - Published < > Embed
‘Narendra Modi and Godse believe in the same ideology’: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

‘Narendra Modi and Godse believe in the same ideology’: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi leads 'Save the Constitution' march in Wayanad’s Kalpetta.

The Congress leader led the long march to protest against CAA.

Party leaders and workers from the state joined Rahul in the march.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

No difference between PM Modi and Godse, they believe in same ideology: Rahul Gandhi during anti-CAA protest in Kerala

"Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi because he loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News [Video]Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News

MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A TERRORIST but WORKED FOR DELHI AS THEIR SON, NIRBHAYA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:05Published

Indian protesters against citizenship law defy rally ban [Video]Indian protesters against citizenship law defy rally ban

As Prime Minister Modi refuses to concede on law, protests grow nationwide across India against it.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.