'You'll be missed': Brexit deal approved by MEPs ahead of UK departure 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:25s - Published 'You'll be missed': Brexit deal approved by MEPs ahead of UK departure 'You'll be missed': Brexit deal approved by MEPs ahead of UK departure

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources European Parliament: MEPs set to approve Brexit deal in historic vote MEPs are set to back the terms of the UK's departure from the EU in a landmark session in Brussels.

BBC News - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like