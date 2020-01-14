Global  

Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News

Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News

Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News

MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A TERRORIST but WORKED FOR DELHI AS THEIR SON, NIRBHAYA CONVICT ASKS DELHI COURT TO PUT EXECUTION ON HOLD, SENA BACKS DELHI POLICE'S ACTION AGAINST SHARJEEL IMAM, JAILED BSP MP ALLOWED BY SC TO TAKE OATH AS PARLIAMENTARIAN, AMID POLITICAL ROW OVER KOREGAON-BHIMA CASE A CAUSE OF WORRY FOR FADNAVIS, CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: DEATH TOLL MOUNTS TO 170 and other news
