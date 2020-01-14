Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News
Man brandished gun near Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. The accused reportedly shot a student who was taking part in anti-CAA protest. Anti-CAA protests are on in several parts of the city...
