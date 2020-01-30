Global  

'Morelos needs to ignore the noise'

Kenny Miller says Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos needs to focus on his football and 'ignore the noise' from opposition players and fans.
Steven Gerrard offers Alfredo Morelos assurances as Rangers boss opens up on 'noise' around striker

Steven Gerrard offers Alfredo Morelos assurances as Rangers boss opens up on 'noise' around strikerEl Bufalo has been in the headlines for the past week after an incident with his car and a...
Daily Record - Published


