Harvey Weinstein name-dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek to s*x assault accuser

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s
Harvey Weinstein apparently boasted about the role s*xual favours allegedly played in Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek's careers to then aspiring actress Dawn Dunning when he tried to persuade her to have a threesome with him and his assistant in order to sign off on three film projects.
Another accuser will be called to testify today in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial.

Two more women took the stand Wednesday in the Harvey Weinstein trial as prosecutors try to prove he's a serial predator.

