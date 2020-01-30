Dad in Amber Alert for missing 1-week-old found dead



Recent related videos from verified sources Search Turns To Finding Abducted Newborn After Father Found Shot Dead CBS4's Amber Diaz reports the triple homicide victims have been identified as 40-year-old Arlety Garcia Valdes, 60-year-old Isabela Valdes and 84-year-old Lina Gonzalez. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:29Published 6 hours ago Search On For Weeks Old Baby Abducted By Father Later Found Dead CBS4's Amber Diaz reports the Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Ernesto Caballeiro was found inside a van Wednesday afternoon with injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:40Published 10 hours ago