Commuters are greeted by a rabbit on a bus

Commuters travelling on a bus did a double take after spotting this fellow passenger - a RABBIT chewing on grass.

Onlooker Suzanne Azzopardi saw the albino bunny onboard the number 55 bus in Lower Clapton, Hackney, East London.

She saw the rabbit contently nibbling on grass while calmly enjoying the bus ride full of commuting Londoners.

Suzanne, a Digital Consultant from London said: &apos;&apos;I was on the 55 bus when I saw a white rabbit, chilling out on the bus, with some grass for a tasty snack.

