I fasted for the people of Delhi. Can I be a terrorist?: Kejriwal

I fasted for the people of Delhi. Can I be a terrorist?: Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP MP Parvesh Verma, asks if working for people makes him a terrorist

Kejriwal asserted that in the last five years, he has arranged quality education for the children in...
Zee News


Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News [Video]Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News

MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A TERRORIST but WORKED FOR DELHI AS THEIR SON, NIRBHAYA..

Credit: Oneindia

'Delhi will decide if I'm their son or terrorist': CM Kejriwal hits back at BJP [Video]'Delhi will decide if I'm their son or terrorist': CM Kejriwal hits back at BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit back at BJP after he was labelled a 'terrorist' by Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma. APP has written to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer demanding FIR against Verma.

Credit: HT Digital Content

