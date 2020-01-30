Elephant tragically dies after truck crash in east India

An elephant died in a tragic road accident on January 30 that left another one injured in east India.

The incident took place at a crossing on the NH 55 at Jibankhol, near Dhenkanal, Odisha, when a herd of elephants attempted to cross and were struck by a truck.

One elephant, aged about ten years, died immediately when it went under the wheels.

Another elephant was left severely injured and rushed to the nearest Matharagadi forestry office.

The truck driver fled the scene after the incident, forest