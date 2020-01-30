Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elephant tragically dies after truck crash in east India

Elephant tragically dies after truck crash in east India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Elephant tragically dies after truck crash in east India

Elephant tragically dies after truck crash in east India

An elephant died in a tragic road accident on January 30 that left another one injured in east India.

The incident took place at a crossing on the NH 55 at Jibankhol, near Dhenkanal, Odisha, when a herd of elephants attempted to cross and were struck by a truck.

One elephant, aged about ten years, died immediately when it went under the wheels.

Another elephant was left severely injured and rushed to the nearest Matharagadi forestry office.

The truck driver fled the scene after the incident, forest
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.