Caused the helicopter crash that killed former n-b-a star kobe bryant ... in her first public comments since the death of her husband,,, and their 13 year old daughter gianna,, vanessa bryant thanked millions of fans for their support during what she says is a horrific time ... the two married married in 2001 and had four daughters together ... as part of the post she said "i'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today and it's impossible to imagine life without them" ... the grieving wife and mother also reached out to the families of the seven others killed in the crash... saying she and her children "share in their grief intimately."

She also announced the formation of a fund to help support the other families affected by the crash ... the investigation into the deadly crash is now in its next phase..

Agents will examine the wreckage which was moved to arizona ... they'll look at mechanical parts of the chopper including the engine and gear



Kobe Bryant’s helicopter was flying in heavy fog before crash

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Kobe Bryant crash investigation centres on role played by fog

Audio indicated that an air traffic controller told the pilot just before the crash that he was...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published


Latest On Kobe Bryant Death Investigation

Wreckage from the deadly helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others has been removed from the crash site.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:18Published

NRSB investigation into Kobe Bryant helicopter crash could take months

The NTSB continued its investigation on Tuesday into why a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others crashed on Sunday into a hillside in Southern California, killing all nine on board.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

