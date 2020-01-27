Crash Investigation

Caused the helicopter crash that killed former n-b-a star kobe bryant ... in her first public comments since the death of her husband,,, and their 13 year old daughter gianna,, vanessa bryant thanked millions of fans for their support during what she says is a horrific time ... the two married married in 2001 and had four daughters together ... as part of the post she said "i'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today and it's impossible to imagine life without them" ... the grieving wife and mother also reached out to the families of the seven others killed in the crash... saying she and her children "share in their grief intimately."

She also announced the formation of a fund to help support the other families affected by the crash ... the investigation into the deadly crash is now in its next phase..

Agents will examine the wreckage which was moved to arizona ... they'll look at mechanical parts of the chopper including the engine and gear