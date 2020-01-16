Global  

Mother’s emotional appeal over missing woman as police launch murder probe

The mother of a missing woman has begged the public for help in finding her daughter as detectives launched a murder inquiry.

Natalie Jenkins, 32, was last seen on December 10 and although she was close to her family, they have not heard from her since then.
