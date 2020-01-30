Jackdaw dumped in back garden by a seagull nursed back to health by family

A jackdaw chick dumped in a back garden by a seagull has been nursed back to health by a family - and still lives with them eight months later.

Jake was just three weeks old when it was plucked from its nest by the gull - and dropped over the home of Jaime Lee.

Jaime, 43, picked him up and looked after him but never expected it to become such a big part of the family home.

Jake - named after rescued bird from the film Shawshank Redemption - now 'hangs out' with them for most of the day.