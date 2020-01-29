Global  

Trending: Old Bay Hot Sauce

Trending: Old Bay Hot SauceMcCormick has announced a hot sauce version of its popular Old Bay seasoning.
Old Bay hot sauce with 'Chesapeake flavor' has fiery debut

BALTIMORE (AP) — A new product from a famous Baltimore-based seasoning company made a sizzling...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •DelawareonlineSeattle Times


Old Bay hot sauce is here: McCormick launches new way to season wings ahead of Super Bowl

McCormick launched a hot sauce version of Old Bay on Wednesday, describing it as having the...
USATODAY.com - Published


Old Bay Hot Sauce breaks the internet [Video]Old Bay Hot Sauce breaks the internet

Every once in a while, a duo comes along that captivates the masses. On Wednesday, that combination was Old Bay and hot sauce.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:07Published

Old Bay Hot Sauce Sold Out In 1 Hour [Video]Old Bay Hot Sauce Sold Out In 1 Hour

Old Bay Hot Sauce Sold Out In 1 Hour

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published

