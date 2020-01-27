Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: I'm being used as a pawn by politicians

Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: I'm being used as a pawn by politicians

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: I'm being used as a pawn by politicians

Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: I'm being used as a pawn by politicians

Padma Shri recipient Adnan Sami claims he is being used as a pawn by people who have been attacking the government for conferring him with the honour.

#PadmaShri #AdnanSami

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ramanjagtap0

Raman Jagtap 🇮🇳 RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: ''Don't ask me about politics,'' said Adnan Sami https://t.co/17bK5UZoL7 1 hour ago

Ask4neeraj12

Neeraj RT @news18dotcom: "If a handful of people doesn't like it then it doesn't matter because 1.3 billion people liked the decision," says Adnan… 1 hour ago

news18dotcom

News18.com "If a handful of people doesn't like it then it doesn't matter because 1.3 billion people liked the decision," says… https://t.co/ANx7eItQ2H 1 hour ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: Okay if they didn't like it https://t.co/d7h5kgD608 #news #headlines https://t.co/p3S8wLRlBm 2 hours ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz ''Don't ask me about politics,'' said Adnan Sami https://t.co/17bK5UZoL7 2 hours ago

FilmyMonkey

Filmy Monkey #AdnanSami On #PadmaShri Flak: Okay If They Didn't Like It https://t.co/vBCeqA7jBD @AdnanSamiLive https://t.co/jICdyoZM0G 2 hours ago

ApiWenuwen

Truth First - Lanka RT @TheQuint: Here's what #AdnanSami said when asked about the Padma Shri controversy and recent political climate in the country. https://… 3 hours ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: Okay if they didn't like it https://t.co/B3tOszwLwK 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Adnan Sami awarded Padma Shri: Congress & NCP slam Modi govt, singer hits back [Video]Adnan Sami awarded Padma Shri: Congress & NCP slam Modi govt, singer hits back

A massive political war has broken out over Padma Shri to Adnan Sami. Congress and its ally NCP have hit out at the Modi government over the issue.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.