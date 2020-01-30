Union Flags deployed in Westminster to celebrate Brexit Day 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:35s - Published Union Flags deployed in Westminster to celebrate Brexit Day Several Union Flags have been set up in Parliament Square in preparation for tomorrow (January 31) when the UK will leave the European Union.

