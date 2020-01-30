Global  

Union Flags deployed in Westminster to celebrate Brexit Day

Union Flags deployed in Westminster to celebrate Brexit Day

Union Flags deployed in Westminster to celebrate Brexit Day

Several Union Flags have been set up in Parliament Square in preparation for tomorrow (January 31) when the UK will leave the European Union.
