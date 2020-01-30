Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mike Pompeo > Pompeo says Brexit Britain is at front of the line for U.S. trade

Pompeo says Brexit Britain is at front of the line for U.S. trade

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Pompeo says Brexit Britain is at front of the line for U.S. trade

Pompeo says Brexit Britain is at front of the line for U.S. trade

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been in London on Thursday to discuss potential trade deals with the UK once it leaves the European Union, saying that it will be at the front of the line for talks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pompeo says Brexit Britain is at front of the line for U.S. trade

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have been meeting to discuss what a potential U.S. and UK trade deal post Brexit would look like.

Pompeo confirmed the UK would be at the "front of the line" for trade talks.

The two officials were speaking at an event on the future of Britain's relationship with the U.S. post-Brexit.

Pompeo is also scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on later on Thursday (January 30).



Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo Mixes Tough Talk on China With Reassurance to U.K.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Britain was “at the front of the line” for a trade deal, even...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmbroseGier

Ambrose Gier "Pompeo Says Brexit Britain Is at Front of the Line for U.S. Trade" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/qmTnQH2SfE 4 hours ago

HJ_Mai

HJ Mai RT @bpolitics: Pompeo promises to put Britain "at the front of the line" for a new trade deal after Brexit https://t.co/r2I9Ex71Jn 9 hours ago

bpolitics

Bloomberg Politics Pompeo promises to put Britain "at the front of the line" for a new trade deal after Brexit https://t.co/r2I9Ex71Jn 9 hours ago

Heisenb91740991

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Heisenberg🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇹 @RoaminNL @Paul66153553 @mikebro30816865 @antheajayne4 Depends who you believe. I don’t believe your article to be… https://t.co/5hpw1yEhWv 1 day ago

realprestonlad

#BritishIndependence 🇬🇧 RT @andrew_lilico: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says a US-UK trade deal is possible by November. https://t.co/HzO0gpZt33 1 day ago

glenharveyjones

Glen - I am European 🇪🇺 🎥 .@BorisJohnson meets with Mike Pompeo and says he wants the so-called Canada model, Brexit. It allows almost tariff… https://t.co/2aRkKBEWJT 1 day ago

AxsBrexit

AxentSkineBrexit RT @Brexit: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promises to put Britain "at the front of the line" for a new trade deal after Brexit https:… 1 day ago

St3llaNova

~S Nova Britain can do a trade deal with the US by November claims Raab https://t.co/iNBwSI3JcZ via @MailOnline 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The messy fish problem waiting to hook Brexit [Video]The messy fish problem waiting to hook Brexit

When the UK leaves the European Union it will be able to decide which countries are allowed to fish in its waters. What does that mean for the thousands of tonnes of British fish that currently passes..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published

Chlorinated chicken on the menu in Brexit trade deal, Mike Pompeo tells LBC [Video]Chlorinated chicken on the menu in Brexit trade deal, Mike Pompeo tells LBC

Chlorinated chicken on the menu in Brexit trade deal, Mike Pompeo tells LBC

Credit: LBC     Duration: 02:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.