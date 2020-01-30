Pompeo says Brexit Britain is at front of the line for U.S. trade

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have been meeting to discuss what a potential U.S. and UK trade deal post Brexit would look like.

Pompeo confirmed the UK would be at the "front of the line" for trade talks.

The two officials were speaking at an event on the future of Britain's relationship with the U.S. post-Brexit.

Pompeo is also scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on later on Thursday (January 30).