Britain at ‘front of queue’ for trade deal after Brexit

Britain at ‘front of queue’ for trade deal after Brexit

Britain at ‘front of queue’ for trade deal after Brexit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that Britain would be at the "front of the queue" for a trade deal after Brexit.

Report by Patelr.

tombewick2

Tom Bewick for Democracy @RCorbettMEP Make your mind up. Four years ago you were peddling the propaganda Britain would be “back of the queue… https://t.co/1CvynqI1bz 4 days ago

NigelEv97138643

Nigel Evans RT @Rob_Kimbell: UK officials are pushing for a Trump trade deal to be Britain's top priority after Brexit. https://t.co/OACetA2Jyk 5 days ago


