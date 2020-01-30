Happy Hognose Slithers Around Finger

Occurred on January 12, 2020 / Lake Charles, Los Angeles, USA Info from Licensor: "My husband, Devin, was holding our best friends' snake.

Penelope the Hognose is a beautiful baby Western Hognose owned by Kaelynn and Chris Smith.

Penelope loves to be held and she especially loves being held by Devin.

She curls up between his warm fingers and often falls asleep on him.

She may be little now, but she will grow to be around three feet long.

Little Penelope had such an amazing personality.

It has been so much fun watching her grow.

We all take turns holding her to have her used to being handled and used to different scents.

She lives the life of a Princess with her owners and is to spoil her."