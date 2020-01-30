Photography Trick Turns Into Hospital Trip

Occurred on December 31, 2017 / Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: "My cousin is a photographer and she wanted to try one of those pictures where you throw boiling water into the air in freezing temperatures and it freezes instantly and creates a cool effect.

We tested it out a few times before actually going for it, and when we finally did it for real, it went horribly wrong.

It turned out that I had too much water in the jug and after throwing the water overhead, the rest of the boiling hot water in the jug poured directly down my back.

I was left with 2nd and 3rd degree burns on about 1/3 of my back.

It's safe to say I will never try it again."