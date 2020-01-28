Massive Caribbean earthquake shakes giant water tanks in Miami

Global  

A 7.7 earthquake hit off the coast of Jamaica and is felt in Miami.

Check out what it does to these giant water tanks!

Full credit to: @kimanihenry on Twitter
No Damage To County Buildings Following Massive Earthquake In The Caribbean [Video]No Damage To County Buildings Following Massive Earthquake In The Caribbean

CBS4's Hank Tester spoke to workers that were evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:32Published

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In The Caribbean [Video]7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In The Caribbean

A massive earthquake struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, causing evacuations as far north as Miami; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published

