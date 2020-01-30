Global  

AMBER ALERT: Deputies search for blonde woman who witness says was seen inside vehicle of missing baby's dad

AMBER ALERT: Deputies search for blonde woman who witness says was seen inside vehicle of missing baby's dad

AMBER ALERT: Deputies search for blonde woman who witness says was seen inside vehicle of missing baby's dad

Police are searching for a missing baby after three women were found dead Tuesday in a South Florida home, authorities said.

Story: http://bit.ly/2RCU3Lt
laurie_guedry

Laurie Guedry RT @WBRZ: Florida officials have issued an amber alert for a missing infant. https://t.co/BT1TNhFHpV https://t.co/Wu7wQQOI4W 17 minutes ago

sherrymims

Sherryl RT @SarahWTSP: SEARCHING FOR BABY ANDREW: The search continues for missing South Florida 7-day-old Andrew Caballeiro. The baby's father was… 1 hour ago

WBRZ

WBRZ News Florida officials have issued an amber alert for a missing infant. https://t.co/BT1TNhFHpV https://t.co/Wu7wQQOI4W 1 hour ago

FranceAfrik

France Afrique RT @EricaRakow: AMBER ALERT ACTIVE: Search continues right now for Andrew Caballeiro, just 1 week old. Deputies found his dad, who they bel… 2 hours ago

SarahWTSP

Sarah Rosario SEARCHING FOR BABY ANDREW: The search continues for missing South Florida 7-day-old Andrew Caballeiro. The baby's f… https://t.co/6az5L7ukgO 3 hours ago

EricaRakow

Erica Rakow AMBER ALERT ACTIVE: Search continues right now for Andrew Caballeiro, just 1 week old. Deputies found his dad, who… https://t.co/qnZfGZ8ETP 4 hours ago

corvette_terre

JusticeForNugget RT @ItsRachyyBitch: https://t.co/KUryupgceA So three women, this guy are dead. I hope they find the baby safe 🥺 5 hours ago

ItsRachyyBitch

ʂŋơῳ ąŋɠɛƖ ☃️ https://t.co/KUryupgceA So three women, this guy are dead. I hope they find the baby safe 🥺 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

AMBER ALERT: Deputies find no evidence of baby Andrew in Pasco County, local search called off [Video]AMBER ALERT: Deputies find no evidence of baby Andrew in Pasco County, local search called off

The search for a missing South Florida newborn at the center of an Amber Alert is still underway as Pasco County deputies say there's no evidence the infant was here. Story: http://bit.ly/392lYdR

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

MORNING RUSH: Dad in Amber Alert found dead [Video]MORNING RUSH: Dad in Amber Alert found dead

Here's what you need to know in SWFL

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:35Published

