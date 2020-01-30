Delhi election 2020: Ground Report from Burari Assembly seat

The campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections is at its peak.

Meanwhile, the OneIndia team reached the Burari assembly seat where it is going to be fiercely contested.

Where Aam Aadmi Party, BJP-JDU alliance, Congress-RJD alliance and Uttarakhand Kranti Dal is contesting.

Burari assembly seat is in North-East Parliamentary seat.

In 2008, this seat came into existence after the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission and since then Aam Aadmi Party wining for last 2 elections.

