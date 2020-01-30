Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi election 2020: Ground Report from Burari Assembly seat

Delhi election 2020: Ground Report from Burari Assembly seat

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 06:50s - Published < > Embed
Delhi election 2020: Ground Report from Burari Assembly seat

Delhi election 2020: Ground Report from Burari Assembly seat

The campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections is at its peak.

Meanwhile, the OneIndia team reached the Burari assembly seat where it is going to be fiercely contested.

Where Aam Aadmi Party, BJP-JDU alliance, Congress-RJD alliance and Uttarakhand Kranti Dal is contesting.

Burari assembly seat is in North-East Parliamentary seat.

In 2008, this seat came into existence after the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission and since then Aam Aadmi Party wining for last 2 elections.

#DelhiAssemblyelection2020 #Burariassemblyseat
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vinodhari2

@ torchlight on your face. @lohewaliladki What's d link between bhagwa and 5000 followers🙄 Wats ground report in delhi? R u in delhi? Any rel… https://t.co/glJr7twW6q 4 hours ago

divya_kr_sharma

Divya Kumar Sharma RT @Yathart19872847: Ground Level Report on Delhi Election AAP - 68-70 seats (Tough Fight on 2) BJP - 0-0 seat Congress - 0-0 seat @A… 5 hours ago

PKLEO

PRASHANT KAUSHIK RT @Imdjyadav: vote predection for delhi election after #AAPManifesto AAP-60% BJP-32%[silent voters include in bjp] cong-5% other and nota-… 6 hours ago

Imdjyadav

DHANANJAY YADAV vote predection for delhi election after #AAPManifesto AAP-60% BJP-32%[silent voters include in bjp] cong-5% other… https://t.co/IDylBkPBxi 6 hours ago

DivyaDee

Divya Singh दिल्ली चुनाव पर ग़रीबों ने बताया अपना मूड https://t.co/FbZ9DyZx5d via @opindia_in This man is so honest that he did… https://t.co/uErrtz0Ncu 21 hours ago

SerajSh94850210

THE FACT @sushant_says plz watch this. Delhi election ground report https://t.co/H16VcDQLq6 1 day ago

SerajSh94850210

THE FACT @HoeZaay See this. My ground report on delhi election https://t.co/jClhIm5Q95 1 day ago

InSearchOfNeo

Dr.Morpheus @ThePlacardGuy Ab 8 tareekh tak inka poora focus yahi rahega ki kaise election postponed karwa paaye. Because groun… https://t.co/3IOh5OxOwB 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.